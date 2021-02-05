SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The big game just days away, and needless to say, it's a bittersweet feeling for Patriots' fans. Longtime favorite Tom Brady is looking to score his seventh Super Bowl ring.
Some of us used to see fans rocking those red and blue Brady jerseys for the past couple of decades. But there's been a bit of a twist.
Many fans are now putting on the red and black Brady uniforms, show their support for Brady in his big game on Sunday.
"Oh my goodness, all of this Tampa Bay gear! What is it, Tom Brady season?" said Boston resident Denise Oswell.
With former New England Patriots legend Tom Brady making his way to his tenth Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, Western Mass News, asking fans, where's your loyalty?
"Brady or no Brady? Brady!" Oswell said.
"Eh, sometimes," said Boston resident Ben Stahouski.
Sports Zone manager Joseph Dent said Brady jerseys, selling out at the Holyoke Mall and told us it's out with the old and in with the new.
"It's something new, something we've never done before," Dent said. "It's nice to see a lot of people supporting him, definitely a lot of sales on the Brady jerseys this year."
Dent said while fans, quickly snatching this updated Brady attire, others aren't as quick in the race are still showing their support.
"Some people still want his New England jerseys as well, not just his Buccaneers jersey. They're still praying he's going to come back and help him win another one," he said.
From Brady kids jerseys to other merchandise, Dent was surprised with the amount of Buccaneer swag ordered.
"We had a lot of the jerseys in, a lot of the Nike hoodies sold out right now, the same thing with the jerseys, there are only kids left," he explained. "Mostly sweaters, jerseys, a couple of people are getting party supplies, cups, mugs, coffee mugs as well."
Die-hard Brady fan Denise Oswell told Western Mass News, how can you not love Brady?
"He's the GOAT," he said.
Even though Ben Stahouski has different feelings about Brady and the Buccs, he's not too prideful to Deny Brady's success.
"Ya, if I had to pick number two, I'd say, Brady," he said. "He's great. I can't knock the guy. he's awesome."
Dent also said some fans requested a half-Patriots, and half-Buccaneers Brady jersey to be made, best of both worlds. He told us they haven't been able to get that far yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.