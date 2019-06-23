16-year-old Mikey Vazquez from Springfield is heading to Madison, Wisconsin to compete in the National Junior Olympics for boxing.
Vazquez is a junior at Central High School and has been apart of Central City Boxing Barbell for about a year-- he has 8 wins under his belt.
After winning the New England Junior Olympics and Regional at Lake Placid, Mikey is heading to Wisconsin for the national title.
Mikey and his coach, Dean Fay says this is a huge accomplishment not only for themselves but for the entire city of Springfield.
Coach Dean Fay says to have a young man from Springfield going to compete at that level with only 8 fights, that's something to be said.
"He's potentially going to get in the ring with kids who have had 108 fights, but to be able to fly out there to Madison, Wisconsin and if he wins, hes going to represent team USA" says Fay.
Vazquez added that boxing helps him get in focus.
"I don't have to be in the street, I can come here. If I need help, I can come here" said Vazquez.
Central City Boxing and Barbell flew out on Suunday.
Mikey will start competing on Monday.
