Local, state authorities searching for missing Rutland man.

RUTLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man from Rutland.
State Police tell us that 80-year-old Joel Mentor was last seen leaving his home Wednesday morning.
We're told that Mentor's car was found at the train station in Westborough and that he may be heading to Boston.
Mentor is described as a 5'3" male weighing approximately 145 pounds.
State Police say that he may be wearing a gray sweatshirt, glasses, and black shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Rutland Police Department at 508-886-4033 and ask for Officer Walker.
