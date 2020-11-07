SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Local and state leaders are speaking out after Joe Biden was announced to be the projected 46th president of the United States.
Sen. Ed Markey provided a statement to Western Mass News regarding the victory.
“This is a historic victory for all Americans -- for workers, for immigrants, for women, for communities of color, for everyone who believes in science, equality, justice, and decency,” he said. “Now is the time for unity, for healing, and for taking action to address the crises confronting our country and our planet. We will rebuild and emerge stronger under the leadership of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. There will surely be hard times to come, but brighter days are ahead.”
Biden and Harris both took to social media following the projected win.
America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020
We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020
Sen. Elizabeth Warren also gave a statement that expressed her congratulations to the Biden-Harris campaign.
“And for the very first time, we've elected a woman as our Vice President. Millions of little girls who see themselves in Kamala will dream a little bigger tonight,” she said. “Joe and Kamala will bring decency and competence to the White House. They understand what’s at stake and will lead us forward with purpose and moral clarity.”
Former president Barack Obama took to Twitter with a statement.
"Our democracy needs us all now more than ever," he wrote. "And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next president and first lady however we can."
Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020
Western Mass News will continue checking in with local and state leaders. Stay tuned in both on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.