Local, state officials investigating dumpster fire at Westfield Electroplating.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and state authorities are investigating a dumpster fire that broke out at a local business Friday afternoon.
According to Westfield Police Sgt. Mejis, around 12:30 p.m., officers and firefighters were called to a report of a dumpster fire at Westfield Electroplating, located at 68 North Elm Street.
Officials arrived and were able to quickly douse the flames at a dumpster that was in the vicinity of the business.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Westfield Police cleared the scene at approximately 3:00 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Westfield Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police.
