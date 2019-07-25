Investigation into fatal crash in East Brookfield continues.

EAST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a crash that resulted in the death of two people.
Mass State Police issued a statement to their Twitter account Tuesday night saying that they had assisted the East Brookfield Police Department with a double fatal crash on Rt. 49 that happened Tuesday night.
Trooper James Deangelis tells Western Mass News that members of their Collision Analysis and Crime Scene Services Units had responded to that area.
State Police officials added that Rt. 49 between Rt. 9 and Adams Road was closed for an undisclosed amount of time while crews investigated.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the accident.
We have reached out to the East Brookfield Police Department, but they have declined our request for comment.
The Worcester County District Attorney's office has not yet responded to our request for comment at this time.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
