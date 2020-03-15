Local, state officials investigating two-alarm fire in Westfield.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and state authorities are working to determine what sparked a two-alarm fire Saturday evening.
According to Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Kane, crews respoded to 9 Zephyr Drive just after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire.
Arriving officials located a working fire at a residence and sounded a second alarm fifteen minutes into the call after the fire had advanced into other areas of the home.
Deputy Kane says that firefighters were able to get the flames under control and contain them to just the kitchen and the attic.
A dog and a cat were rescued from the home.
It is unclear if anyone was inside at the time the fire broke out.
A total of two residents were displaced by the fire.
Deputy Kane stated that the home sustained approximately $150,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Westfield Fire Departmentin conjunction with the Westfield Police Department and Mass State Police.
Deputy Kane adds that the fire is not considered suspicious at this time.
