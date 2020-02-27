SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local leaders in western Massachusetts communities are preparing response plans in the case of a possible coronavirus outbreak.
It comes as Governor Charlie Baker said he is working on a state plan as well.
Officials in Springfield began talks on Thursday on what to do about coronavirus if it becomes an issue in the city.
Meanwhile, Baker is also working on a response plan.
"I will expect by next week we will have a fully formulated plan that we can show people," Baker said.
Baker assured Bay State residents that he has a team focused on coronavirus.
With one confirmed case in Massachusetts, state public health commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel told Western Mass News that precautions are being taken.
"Our health care workers, institutions, and public health partners across the Commonwealth are constantly training for the possible emergence of diseases," Bharel said.
It's something the city of Springfield is taking seriously.
Ahead of a meeting with other city officials on Thursday, Springfield health commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said they want to be prepared.
"We will be meeting with our first responders team - fire, police, emergency preparedness, EMS, and finance - to have a conversation to make sure first responders have what they need to be protected, so we can, in turn, make sure we can protect the public," Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News that the city is no stranger to virus outbreaks.
"The city of Springfield and the nation has been through ebola, SARS, N1H1. We have been through bacteria and virus where we have need to prepared, so I feel that we as a city and a nation really are well prepared to respond," Caulton-Harris explained.
Like other communities, Springfield is working hand-in-hand with the state's Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on this effort.
However, officials are reminding people that the risk of getting the coronovirus right now in Massachusetts is still low.
The bigger risk right now is the flu.
