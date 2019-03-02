Local, state police apprehend driver suspected of OUI after fleeing vehicle.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A driver, suspected of driving under the influence, was taken into custody overnight after police say he took off on foot during a traffic stop.
Dan Manley of the East Longmeadow Police Department tells us that officers pulled a vehicle over on a side street off of North Main Street early Saturday morning out of suspicion that the driver of the vehicle was operating under the influence.
One of the officers requested that the driver step out of the vehicle.
The driver complied with the officer, but then ran off.
The East Longmeadow officers conducting the traffic stop chased after the suspect, but the driver, an unidentified male, managed to jump over a stockade fence to elude capture.
Officials requested assistance from Massachusetts State Police, as well as the Springfield Police Department, who dispatched their K9 unit to aid East Longmeadow Police in their search for the missing driver.
The man was located about twenty minutes later one street over.
Manley added that the driver was spotted walking in front of a house.
He was taken into custody, and police have not stated what charges the driver is facing.
This incident remains under investigation by the East Longmeadow Police Department.
