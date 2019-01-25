SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments in the search for Achim Bailey, the Springfield man who went missing after a night out at Samuel’s.
Bailey was reported missing on Monday, January 14 after not being seen after leaving Samuel's on Sunday, January 13.
Since then, investigators and family members have been conducting searches for Bailey.
Those search efforts continued on Friday when a number of agencies converged on the area near the South End Bridge and Riverfront Park, including:
- Springfield Police and Fire
- Longmeadow Police and Fire
- West Springfield Fire
- State Police Air Wing
- State Police Mounted Unit
- State Police Special Emergency Response Team
- State Police K-9 Unit
- Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue AMR
- Springfield's Office of Emergency Management
- Springfield's Office of Emergency Communications
- PVTA
- Salvation Army
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh noted that investigators were notified that a cell phone was found and detectives are currently looking to see if it's connected to Bailey.
A boat has been launched onto the river by the Springfield Fire Department and, depending on the ice, will search along the river.
Walsh noted that before Friday's search, there have been approximately 400 man hours of resources used on the case investigating, reviewing video, and searching.
Bailey's dad told us that they are hopeful.
Police noted that they are aware that many people have expressed interest in helping search, but Walsh said that Amtrak Police noted that it's trespassing to walk on or near the tracks and is very dangerous.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
