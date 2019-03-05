GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash overnight in Granby.
Mass. State Police said that Granby Police received a call around 12 a.m. Tuesday about a Nissan Xterra operating erratically.
"A Granby police officer located the vehicle, which was traveling northbound on Route 202. The Xterra sped away from the officer, passing another vehicle which was also traveling northbound," State Police explained in a statement.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that the vehicle left the road and hit a stone wall and tree near 303 East State Street (Route 202).
The driver and only person in the vehicle, an 18 year old Belchertown man, was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
