Local, State Police searching for missing elderly woman from Bedford.

BEDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman.
According to Mass State Police officials, 84-year-old Marianne Deutscher was last seen leaving her home at 4:20 Wednesday afternoon in a red, Mercedes Benz E-350 with Massachusetts plates 49HC77.
She was last seen wearing a red sweater, white pants, and white sandals.
Deutscher is described as a 5'5" female with white hair and weighs approximately 165 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Bedford Police Department at 781-275-1212.
