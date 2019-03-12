HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Hadley Police Lt. Mitchell Kuc said that Patrick Kroll, who lives on West Street, was reported missing on Tuesday.
Kuc added that the Mass. State Police Air Wing is currently searching the surrounding area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hadley Police at (413) 584-0883.
