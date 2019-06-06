Local, state police searching wooded area in Southwick for despondent adult.

 Andrew Masse

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A search is underway in the town of Southwick for a missing 57-year-old man.

Southwick Police tell us that they were called to 249 College Highway around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a 57-year-old despondent man who had walked off into the woods.

Members of the Longmeadow and Massachusetts State Police Departments were called in to assist.

So far, the adult male has not yet been located, and neither a name nor a physical description has been provided.

Authorities suspended their search around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night and all companies will resume searching that area of College Highway at day break.

This incident remains under investigation by the Southwick Police Department.

