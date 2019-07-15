AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amazon is anticipating record numbers of customers today for day one of its two-day 'Amazon Prime Days' event.
However, many other retailers big and small, national and in western Massachusetts, are trying to give them a run for their money.
Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper's Gifts, Apparel, Home in Agawam, is fighting the power of Amazon by creating her own 'Prime' days, or in her case, 'Cooper Days.'
"This is our 'Shop Small' solution to 'Amazon Prime' days," Gourde said.
Gourde was live on Facebook every hour with deals that last only 60 minutes. Also, she was updating customers with emails each hour, on the hour.
"We like to educate our customers that Amazon might be cool and convenient and I'm guilty of using Amazon too, but it's not local. It's never going to be local. They're never going to remember your name or ask how your sister is doing or donate to a local fundraiser," Gourde added.
Gourde told Western Mass News that local stores like hers have to adapt.
"You have to constantly be changing. We're really all about setting ourselves apart. We're all about being local and local support and we're heavily involved in our community," Gourde explained.
According to the 350 Project, a retail marketing consultant, $0.68 of every dollar spent at a local shop stays local in forms of things, like taxes and payroll. Forty-three cents of every dollar spent at a big box store comes back to the community.
However, for online sales, that number goes down to zero.
Throw into the mix other big names fighting for those dollars during 'Amazon Prime Days' - like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Macy's, to name a few.
Gourde said she knows they can't beat Amazon, but locally-owned stores like hers can give them a run for their money.
"It was absolutely wild this morning when we opened. It's pretty neat and people are responding to it. It's been great," Gourde noted.
Gourde also said in order to compete, local shops like hers have to offer what the big guys do as well, including free shipping and delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.