AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A national championship means UMass gear will certainly be a hot commodity in the coming weeks.
The anticipation has been high for the arrival of championship merchandise in Amherst.
A.J. Hastings in Amherst said the buzz all around town has been building ever since the team made it into the final four.
They've seen fans coming in and out of the store excited to rep the team. This championship title now puts UMass on the map.
"I like that UMass is getting more recognition. I like that people are coming into town here and are able to find UMass gear because normally we didn't get that traffic. It's nice to have that energy in town for UMass. So it's just all a good thing," A.J. Hastings General Manager Sharon Povinelli said.
Povinelli said the store recently renovated its UMass section and the response has been great.
She said she's not sure yet if the store will carry the official championship merchandise when it's released, but they are excited to see other UMass gear be sold.
