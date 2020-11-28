EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local dancewear store found a creative way to kick off Small Business Saturday.
“Customers wear their ugly sweaters and they save 25 percent off,” the owner of Mary Ann’s Dance and More, Mary Ann Hanlon said.
Hanlon said it's 'tis the season to rock ugly sweaters.
On Saturday, any customer who shopped at Mary Ann’s and wore a Christmas sweater received 25 percent off their entire purchase.
“Just a fun way to kick off Small Business Saturday and the Christmas season,” Hanlon said.
Small Business Saturday is held every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage shoppers to buy small and buy local.
“I just think it's so important to support our small business so they can be around for us for years to come,” Easthampton resident Kristen Larson said.
Larson, a frequent shopper at Mary Ann's, made sure to bring a festive sweater to get some holiday shopping done.
“Well, I borrowed this from my daughter but yes, I think it’s a fun way to start the holiday season,” Larson explained.
Hanlon, who considers her customers to be family, said shopping locally has never been more important.
“Between the lack of supply and demand from our vendors, and lack of support from the federal government, we need all the dollars to stay here in our businesses, in our own towns,” Hanlon said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hanlon said it was the first time some of those discounts were online.
“I'm offering a Facebook Live where they can save 25 percent, also our e-commerce site where they will save 25 percent. so, if they can't come in-store, they can still support us online,” Hanlon said.
