AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas is just three days away and many residents are still out shopping for gifts.
“I’m doing some last-minute shopping getting some gifts for my mom,” said Gabrielle Bodian.
The countdown to Christmas is on and some local residents are still working to finish their holiday shopping.
“We just keep popping all day long, every day, and people are still finding plenty of goodies here to fill their stockings and to fill under the tree,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam.
With only a couple of days left to grab gifts and get them wrapped, shopping locations across western Massachusetts are seeing an increase in customers, including Cooper’s Gifts. Gourde told Western Mass News that she has seen a huge uptick in foot traffic at her store compared to previous years.
“Our online sales were way down, but our in-store sales more than made up for it,” Gourde noted.
Gourde said that many last-minute shoppers are looking for items such as spa and luxury gifts, jewelry, and travel bags. She believes that small businesses have been critical this holiday season as larger retailers continue to face ongoing supply chain shortages.
“I feel like the small businesses have kind of stepped into the spotlight this year because I feel that small businesses can pivot better than big box stores…It’s been a fantastic year. We are thrilled,” Gourde explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.