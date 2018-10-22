SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local businesses are cashing in on lottery fever as the record jackpot drawing now 24 hours away.
Stores say they've been seeing an uptick in sales now that the lottery is more than one billion dollars.
A new world record with an estimated value of $1.6 billion, and that means the estimated cash option is over $900 million.
Shafaak Sadik works at Stop & Go Smoke Shop in Chicopee.
He said since the jackpot hit over a billion dollars, they've been busier than usual.
"Normally we would get customers who would play for a little bit once the jackpot went up. We got an unexpected sales, it's good," said Sadik.
Stores said they get a lot of first timers when the jackpot hits this high.
Sam's Convenience store in Chicopee told Western Mass News the record-setting lottery has brought in a lot of new customers for them as well.
"We've been having a lot of people coming here. we get a few first timers too," said Nidila Vazquez.
The next drawing will be Tuesday night.
The previous record MegaMillions jackpot was $656 million.
It was shared by winners in three states in 2012.
Chicopee resident Mavis Wanczyk had the winning ticket last year for the Powerball drawing of nearly $759 million.
It was the largest lottery prize ever won by a "single" ticket in the U.S.
