(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker’s new rollback starts on Saturday, where retail stores can only operate at 25 percent capacity.
Down from 40 percent, that means less foot traffic going in and out of businesses.
The state said the biggest part is ensuring that retail stores do not go over 25 percent capacity between the day after Christmas and New Year’s Eve as they are the busiest days for returns, exchanges, and deals.
Some businesses have a program in place to stay on top of people going in and out.
“It's going to make things a little challenging, but we’re going to be okay. Our biggest thing was trying to get through the entire Christmas season, which is our busiest season,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts.
Gourde is now having to make new adjustments to her business starting on Saturday.
Baker said you can’t have more than 25 percent of capacity for customers in your store.
Currently, Gourde does have a system in place for when she was able to operate at a higher capacity.
“We have a shopping basket system on the porch, where we ask every person coming into the store to pick up a shopping basket. When there's no more shopping baskets, they have to wait outside,” Gourde explained.
Now, that wait could be a little bit longer as the number of baskets on the porch will nearly be cut in half.
Gourde said much of her business happens in November and December through Christmas. She doesn’t expect to get a flock of people returning gifts, but if people have to wait longer, she’s optimistic.
“We’ve not have to implement that too much going through the Christmas season, hoping people would be patient. After, I think they’ll be fine,” Gourde explained.
Over at Gold Trader in Springfield, they have been keeping their capacity limits to 10 people including employees.
Under the new guidelines, because they are one thousand square foot building, they only can have five customers at a time, excluding employees, starting Saturday.
“Usually, we have a fairly steady flow, so I don’t know that it will impact us that much, but it may lead to some people having to wait outside, which people have been very good about understanding the need for limitations,” said David Rosen with Gold Trader.
Rosen is okay with the governor rolling back restrictions as he is committed to keeping his employees and customers safe.
“…And as a business person, we’re happy to do whatever is necessary, because like anybody else, we want to see this thing over with,” Rosen added.
