SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Early odds favor a Patriots win over the Rams, but there's a lot of math still to be done.
It's all about the numbers for Miss Wozniakowski at St. Michael's Academy in Springfield.
A big pats fan herself, Miss W. as she's called, is capitalizing on the excitement of the big game to get her students jazzed about math.
Wozniakowski's seventh grade class at St. Michael's Academy is learning multi-step equations and inequalities - football style
The class is divided into two teams. Nobody wants to be the Rams, so for today's purposes, they are split into offense and defense depending on who has the ball.
Wozniakowski, who drew up the game plan, said it's all about yardage.
"Each time the yards go up ten yards, the questions get increasingly difficult," Wozniakowski explained.
Choose your yardage. Twenty yards - there's their question and the clock starts. Only two minutes to answer.
If they get it wrong, that team loses yards. The other team gets the ball and picks up the yards.
If they get enough equations right, touchdown!
"I tell the students math is everywhere, especially in sports, and it helps connect them. I mean this is just a fun thing to help them get ready for their test, but you don't necessarily see where it's helpful. Sports is perfect for math..,perfect," Wozniakowski added.
"The stats, you have to calculate the stats and the yardage and all the penalties," said Anthony Ardolino.
Stephanie Cesar said that it's really very simple.
"You have to calculate stuff in sports and you have to calculate stuff in math," Cesar said.
Isabella Meadows said that calculations are necessary in every sport.
"Sports goes into math because you have to do a lot of calculations like in soccer and football like when you throw the ball, you have to throw it at a different angle and in soccer, you have to kick it in a different angle," Meadows noted.
What do Wozniakowski's student's calculations say about the big game?
The Patriots are going to win 34-21.
Pats fans will like those calculations. Wozniakowski is already getting her lesson plans ready for the mother of all statistical sports: baseball season.
