Local students participate in FIRST LEGO League regional competition

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Students in western Mass. participated in LEGO League's regional competition at Western New England University.
Teams of elementary and middle school students from across the area put their LEGO robots to the test. The kids will be competing for the chance to advance to the championship later this month.
Western Mass News got in on the action. We spoke with tournament director Danna Henry who explains how the competition works.
“The FIRST LEGO League program itself is for kids from ages 9 to 14, they program, build and program robots out of Legos to do certain missions within the game competition that you see in back of us,” said Henry.
The program gives kids from all over the state an opportunity to learn about robotics. Henry said building these robots helps to teach kids time management along with problem solving skills.
