HOLYOKE/AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now issuing a level 3 travel warning, discouraging all non-essential travel to China because of the coronavirus outbreak.
This is affecting local study abroad programs, as testing for the virus is cropping up closer to the Bay State.
New Hampshire health officials confirm two people, in two different parts of the state, are being tested for the virus.
Local colleges and schools told Western Mass News they are monitoring the updates from the CDC.
Some of them today, making the decision to cancel their Spring programs to China.
106 people are dead from the coronavirus, with more than 45,000 cases confirmed worldwide.
With health officials expecting the numbers to rise, the CDC is discouraging all non-essential travel to China, but five cases of the virus, which affects the upper respiratory system, have already been confirmed in the U.S.
Health officials said it can spread before a person even know's they're sick.
Tuesday morning, New Hampshire health officials confirmed two patients are being tested for possible coronavirus.
Health officials said one patient is being treated at a Littleton Hospital.
The other, in a Concord hospital, less than an hour from the Massachusetts border.
UMass Amherst confirmed they are heeding the CDC's message about non-essential travel, said in part quote:
"Our International Programs Office this morning decided to suspend our Spring 2020 program in China."
The decision, affecting 7 students, but college officials said they're watching two students and two faculty members who are already in China.
Though the school has been in touch with them about the coronavirus, they said quote:
"None have reported symptoms so far. "
Mount Holyoke College said they too are sending their abroad students to other countries, said quote:
"Students who were slated to study in Shanghai have elected not to go"
Linda Hill, who has a Ph.D. in molecular biology, told Western Mass News she's working on a blog about the coronavirus.
She said it's important to look beyond the numbers of suspected cases.
"The season of the flu right now, so a lot of people will have symptoms, you know, like regular cold and flu and that’s why you have many suspected cases. But it’s not confirmed. The CDC is very transparent and they’re testing many cases just precautionary, but many of these cases turn out to be negative," Dr. Hill explained.
She said right now in the United States, other upper respiratory diseases are more common...
"You have a higher chance of getting the flu right now than anything else, than the coronavirus from Wuhan," Dr. Hill noted.
Dr. Hill said she is seeing a lot of panic and false information about the disease being spread on social media.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, we'll have more on how concerns about the virus are affecting the local Chinese community.
