AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the past couple weeks, malls and shops have been busy for holiday shoppers.
But other stores are also seeing a rush of customers.
Western Mass News stopped by a local supermarket to see how people are preparing for Thanksgiving.
With Thanksgiving, just a few days away now is the time customers start to stock up on their turkey day fixings.
Kevin Powers at Geissler's Supermarket in Agawam said they have extra staff on hand to help with the shopping rush.
"We’ve been very busy. Friday, Saturday, Sunday are usually busy days, but not as busy as Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll be very busy. Everybody last-minute shopping," Powers explained.
And will be receiving new shipments of products every day this week.
"We will be set to bring in more for Tuesday and Wednesday," Powers noted.
Customer, Jim Chaban told Western Mass News Thanksgiving is his favorite holiday.
He has a long list of items to get as he prepares to host more than a dozen people.
"It started as a page. It’ll probably end up being longer by the time I’m done. There’s always stuff you forget, or you want to make extra. Stuff for stuffing, vegetables, cranberry, desserts, ice cream of course. Making some pies, or attempting to. I’ll do an apple and a pumpkin and other people will bring other desserts. It’s a family thing, others will bring stuff. It’s not just me doing all the work. It's fun," Chaban said.
The supermarket has one piece of advice for last-minute shoppers.
"Stay calm. It’ll be over and we’ll be into Christmas soon," Powers said.
