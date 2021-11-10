CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Department of Labor came out with new information today about food prices increasing by more than 6 percent.
Sam Newell, the owner of Fruit Fair Market in Chicopee, told Western Mass News that she has seen prices climb for fresh produce, milk, chicken wings and meats.
“Prices of oil have doubled, bananas have gone up, the very basic items, milk has gone up,” Newell told us.
Last year, she bought an eye of round roast beef for $3.49, and now, that price went up to $5.15 which she said was a significant jump.
Newell also saw an increase in the cost of milk gallons.
“Our cheapest private brand, we were buying at $2.12, and we were selling it at $2.49 last year, and I think this year we are selling at $2.99. It just might look like 50 cents every, everything prices are going up,” said Newell.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Labor reported the highest consumer price index since 1990.
The index increased 0.9 percent in October and over the last 12 months, the index increased 6.2 percent.
The department also said that the index for meats, fish, and eggs continued to rise, sharply increasing 1.7 percent for the month.
This, in addition to supply chain shortages and shipping delays, left Newell in a bind.
“These are perishables that we are talking about, so it doesn’t have a lot of shelf life,” Newell told us. “If it does get stuck, that is the end of it.”
We also reached out to Stop & Shop and a spokesperson told us in part:
“Cost inflation is impacting products across a multitude of industries right now, and that includes grocery retailers nationwide. Like other retailers, Stop & Shop continues to face cost increases from our supplier partners, particularly in the areas of meat, paper goods, and grocery staples, as our suppliers are being impacted by material and labor shortages as well as commodity increases.”
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story closely.
