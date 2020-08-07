SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has postponed Step 2 of Phase 3 indefinitely. This decision comes after the state reported a slight uptick in cases due to gatherings.
The governor made this call because the average positive test rate is just over 2-percent; places like Springfield Symphony Hall won’t be opening for a while.
Before COVID-19 Symphony Hall in downtown Springfield would be a packed house on a Friday night, but not now, doors have been closed since March.
The governor's announcement on Friday pushed a possible reopening out even further.
“We are further away now to performing than we were yesterday. So that's unfortunate," said Springfield Symphony Hall Executive Director Susan Beaudry.
By pushing back Step 2 of Phase 3, the governor said outdoor gatherings will be cut in half, meaning the number is going down from 100 to 50.
If that number stays the same, it could ruin Springfield Symphony Hall’s plans to play music again.
"With a group of 100, we were figuring we could probably make a small intimate chamber music concert happen in a couple of different locations," she said. "But I think, if it goes down to 50, I don't know if we will be able to afford to do that.”
Speaking of affording to play music, the Symphony Hall took a finical hit when they had to refund tickets back in March, after canceling shows because of the start of the coronavirus shutdown.
"We had to cancel several concerts, almost half of our season," she explained. "We had to return the money, which, of course, affects your cash flow.”
Other places impacted by the announcement include indoor activities like laser tag, roller skating, trampolines, and obstacle courses. One Springfield resident thinks slowing down reopening the Bay State and cutting the outdoor crowd size from 100 to 50 is needed.
"What we need to start doing is to stop putting the economy in front of people. Put people first, instead of the economy, because we're opening up too fast, and we got no handle on the coronavirus at all," said Springfield resident Rodney Aiken.
Aiken thinks when the governor’s new order goes into effect on Tuesday to lessen crowd sizes, people will not listen to it, even if they could potentially get fined up to $500.
"We think everything that's been done to us is on purpose. Not for our health or personal welfare," he said. "We think it's being forced upon us like we need to do this, but your acting irresponsibly towards yourself and other people. So you're not caring about nobody.”
When this order goes into effect on Tuesday, the governor gave the go-ahead for state and local police to enforce it.
