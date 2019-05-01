NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This evening marks Holocaust Remembrance Day on the Jewish calendar.
Communities across the world will gather over the next twenty-four hours.
This comes just four days after a gunman opened fire in a synagogue in California.
Large crowds are expected at Congregation B'nai Israel tomorrow night for Holocaust Remembrance Day, and, with the shooting in California still on everyone's mind, safety and security is the congregation's top priority.
"We really see ourselves as," Rabbi Justin David tells us. "An active player in this diverse and caring community. We always want people to feel welcome and always want people to feel safe."
It's been four days since one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at the Chabad of Poway Synagogue in California.
The tragedy is bringing people of all faiths together at the Congregation B'nai Israel in Northampton.
"We had about," continued Rabbi David. "150 people reflecting, meditating, praying together, and, ultimately, expressing where they were in this moment, as we seek to bring healing. It was an interfaith crowd. There were probably about five ministers in the audience, [and] about ten people from the Islamic Society of Western Mass who came to join us, all as guests."
That prayerful, welcoming environment continues Wednesday night, when the synagogue will celebrate Holocaust Remembrance Day.
"We're having an event tomorrow night at the end," stated Rabbi David. "We're honoring a very special woman and her commitment to Holocaust education. She is a child survivor. She speaks anywhere, anytime, anyplace to anyone about her experience."
Opening their doors to crowds of people brings a heightened need for security.
The synagogue has cameras on the property, secured entry with visitors required to buzz in at the door, and a close relationship with Northampton Police.
"We’re always reviewing our security, and," says Rabbi David. "Safety measures for a number of reasons. We have a number of different populations that regularly use the building, from preschoolers to elders and everybody in between, and we want to make sure everyone who comes here feels safe and secure and as well as welcome."
Rabbi David tells Western Mass News they won't let terror draw the community apart.
"In a time like this," added Rabbi David. "There is such cynicism about the human spirit and such despair, and so there are many reasons for us to come together, but the most basic is that it unites us all in a common spirit and reminds us of a hope that we are very justified to have."
Tomorrow's Holocaust Remembrance Day event begins at 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.