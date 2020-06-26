SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tanning salons in the Bay State were given the green light to open on Monday as a part of step two in phase two of Governor Charlie Baker's reopening plan.
But after one week with their doors open, the business has not been what they hoped for.
Western Mass News spoke with the owner of Wicked Tan in Springfield, April Ramos, and unfortunately business hasn't been what she hoped for.
From March to June, she told Western Mass News they have roughly 130 people through their doors every single day and while their grand reopening Monday started strong with loyal customers...as the day and week progressed the numbers began to fade.
"It fizzled out a little bit...I think people are just being cautious and we just want everyone to know that we’re also being cautious. We are taking all the necessary measures to make sure they are safe and were safe," Ramos explained.
When you walk through the door, they are offering free masks and hand sanitizer. They also have Plexiglas shields installed at the front desk and are asking you to stay in your car until a tanning bed is ready for you.
"We also lost out on our students. We have a lot of college students to come in and out of here," Ramos said.
Ramos is worried they might have missed that window of people trying to build a base tan before the summer months.
"We did lose out on our busiest season. That’s what helps us to go through the year. So support your small businesses! Now is the time," Ramos noted.
If you're nervous about going in, she wants to emphasize that they have all precautions in place - including free masks - to make your visit as safe as possible, because at the end of the day, that's her number one priority.
"I’ll pay off my credit card at some point you know what I mean? But it’s more important to make sure that everybody is safe," Ramos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.