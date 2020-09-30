SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday evening, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced the City of Springfield is now in the red zone on their COVID-19 tracking map.
Because of this latest development, Mayor Domenic Sarno said the city won't move forward to Phase III Part II of the reopening plan. This now puts a hold on places like roller rinks and trampoline parks opening, but not all businesses will be impacted.
"I don’t want to see us go back a step," said Springfield resident Kenneth Martin.
It's the news many people in Springfield has been afraid of hearing, that the city will not move forward with Phase III Part II of the Massachusetts reopening plan after the city landed in the high-risk category on the states COVID-19 tracking map.
While this puts a hold on some new businesses from opening and capacity regulations in other already opened businesses, some establishments aren't going to see changes and are benefiting under the loosened guidelines from Governor Charlie Baker earlier this week.
"It’s been great. I have bar seating again. I enjoy seeing the bar guests. They’ve come back and supported me," said the general manager of Max's Tavern, John Thomas.
The loosened regulations not only allow for bar seating but also parties of up to 10 people, something already being put to use at Max’s Tavern.
"I have a table often set up for tonight," he said. "It’s great to be able to do that. It’s a little bit of loosening the restrictions but still in the realm of keeping everybody safe."
Over at Christopher's Tavern, the changes are allowing for more guests to come in and out.
"It adds seats to us. We had tables or push against the bar, [but] now we’re able to get barstools up as well. So we can utilize those tables pushed up against the bar, pull them back, and use those as tables as well," said the general manager of Christopher's Tavern, Sean Geaghan.
Customers also said it feels good to see the restaurant industry starting to come back.
"I love sitting at the bar again. We need this, I think the economy needs this," said a customer at Christopher's Tavern.
As for Springfield landing in the covid19 high-risk category, Western Mass News was told we should expect a statement from the Springfield mayor and Health Commissioner Helen Caulton Harris on Thursday.
