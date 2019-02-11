WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you haven't done your taxes yet, there are some things you should know that are new this year.
The Tax Cut and Jobs Act was signed in 2017 and one of the biggest changes are for individual taxpayers.
Most of these changes went into effect in January 2018 and will expire after 2025.
It can be a lot of information, so here are three things you should know.
The IRS said that virtually all taxpayers are impacted by the changes in tax reform legislation.
People who itemize will have fewer expenses to deduct.
Also, there is a higher standard deduction threshold to cross and there are changes to child-related tax benefits that could impact families.
Liberty Tax in West Springfield said that this year:
- Child tax credit goes from $1,000 to $2,000, which is a direct credit from your taxes.
- Single person's exemption goes from $6,350 to $12,000 and different filing statuses raise those amounts too.
- Personal exemption for each person on your tax return has now been taken away.
"Each situation can be vastly different. We're finding that lower income people typically, their incomes are higher. Those people with children, their refunds can typically be higher. Those without children, maybe not so much," said Ray Maagero with Liberty Tax.
Liberty Tax said that, so far, they are finding that lower income people's tax returns have increased payout.
Liberty Tax noted to make sure you're going to someone who can really take the time to explain the changes in detail.
