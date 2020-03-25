EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students and teachers everywhere are adjusting to the world of online learning.
Western Mass News checked-in through Facetime with an elementary school teacher, Joanne Casey in East Longmeadow to see how she and her students are doing, more than a week into their new normal.
"I teach 2nd grade at Meadow Brook Elementary School in East Longmeadow," Casey said.
Casey is missing her kids...not exactly the ones who are also home, way in the background from a picture she shared of her new "office"...but her other kids.
"It’s been sad because I miss my students and I'm missing them every day," Casey said.
Each day, working from home presents different challenges...
"What am I going to wear to work today? I think I'll go with the Patriots today," Casey said.
After the tough decisions are made...it's on to the business of the day of conducting class from her kitchen.
"Trying to move out of my comfort zone, learning about Google Hangout, trying to attach files and video," Casey explained.
Her colleagues at Meadow Brook also "Hanging out" on Google.
"What are our experiences so far with communicating with our families? This is what the teachers' lounge now looks like. Swapping ideas..," Meadow Brook teacher said.
And a few laughs.
But Casey told Western Mass News that everyone's adapting well. Including the students.
"I hatched butterflies," Meadow Brook student said.
This was during their Wednesday morning "class", courtesy again of Google Hangout.
Everyone sharing stories...
"Joey, tell us a little about what you've been doing at home..." Casey said.
They also go over things like math problems, emailed earlier in the day by Casey and it gives her time to just make sure her kids and their families are ok.
"We know that family dynamics may look different. Parents may be working, may not be working. So we want to make sure that we're supporting and connecting with families and making sure they're ok because that's the most important thing," Casey said.
Staying connected, as important as continuing their education.
"That connection's been there, that's the important part. The district is making sure we're staying connected with parents and families and help them in any way we can during this difficult time," Casey noted.
Counting down the days and hoping they'll be face-to-face...back inside the class at Meadow Brook soon.
