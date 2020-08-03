Local teachers held a demonstration outside Springfield city hall on Monday, demanding a fully-remote start to the school year in September.
This comes as school committees across the state are working on their final plans for back-to-school.
Districts had to submit to the state plans for a hyrbid model, full remote, and full in-person by last Friday.
Now, finalized plans must be submitted by August 10.
Those demonstrating today said anything other than a fully-remote approach is a waste of time.
“The educators, the most trusted voices are confident that we cannot begin safely at the start of the year,” said Max Page, vice president of the Mass. Teachers Association.
Page joined educators protesting at Springfield city hall for a fully-remote start to the school year.
The MTA has more than 100,000 members and 400 chapters.
Page said he’s worried about what a hybrid or in-person system could mean for COVID-19 rates in Springfield - one of the larger local union chapters.
“Our students of color and many low income students here who will be most dangerously impacted if we return to a situation that is unsafe,” said Maureen Colgan-Posner, president of the Springfield Education Association.
District officials must submit their final return-to-school plans to the state by August 10.
Colgan-Posner wants officials to abandon developing plans for in-person and hybrid learning.
“We are wasting time on plans that are not going to keep our children safe…and so we are demanding that our school committee make the announcement that we’re going back remotely,” Colgan-Posner explained.
A spokesperson for the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told Western Mass News in a statement:
“We continue to collaborate with school officials, medical professionals and stakeholders in developing guidance for the safe and responsible return to learning in September.”
Meanwhile, officials with the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics told Western Mass News that pediatricians have seen disturbing trends in students' social and emotional health in the fully remote model.
“A very concerning rise in multiple mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation among children of all ages, but especially teenagers. We’ve also seen a rise in child abuse and neglect,” said Dr. Lloyd Fishers, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
For others, lack of childcare and skill regression is a concern, but the teachers said it’s not one that schools alone can fix.
“Childcare is a different issue, I understand completely that that is a huge challenge. That is a challenge our government needs to address," Colgan-Posner said.
School districts are allowing a full-remote option for any parents who have already decided they want to keep their kids home.
Local teachers held a demonstration outside Springfield city hall on Monday, demanding a fully-remote start to the school year in September.
This comes as school committees across the state are working on their final plans for back-to-school.
Districts had to submit to the state plans for a hyrbid model, full remote, and full in-person by last Friday.
Now, finalized plans must be submitted by August 10.
Those demonstrating today said anything other than a fully-remote approach is a waste of time.
“The educators, the most trusted voices are confident that we cannot begin safely at the start of the year,” said Max Page, vice president of the Mass. Teachers Association.
Page joined educators protesting at Springfield city hall for a fully-remote start to the school year.
The MTA has more than 100,000 members and 400 chapters.
Page said he’s worried about what a hybrid or in-person system could mean for COVID-19 rates in Springfield - one of the larger local union chapters.
“Our students of color and many low income students here who will be most dangerously impacted if we return to a situation that is unsafe,” said Maureen Colgan-Posner, president of the Springfield Education Association.
District officials must submit their final return-to-school plans to the state by August 10.
Colgan-Posner wants officials to abandon developing plans for in-person and hybrid learning.
“We are wasting time on plans that are not going to keep our children safe…and so we are demanding that our school committee make the announcement that we’re going back remotely,” Colgan-Posner explained.
A spokesperson for the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told Western Mass News in a statement:
“We continue to collaborate with school officials, medical professionals and stakeholders in developing guidance for the safe and responsible return to learning in September.”
Meanwhile, officials with the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics told Western Mass News that pediatricians have seen disturbing trends in students' social and emotional health in the fully remote model.
“A very concerning rise in multiple mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation among children of all ages, but especially teenagers. We’ve also seen a rise in child abuse and neglect,” said Dr. Lloyd Fishers, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
For others, lack of childcare and skill regression is a concern, but the teachers said it’s not one that schools alone can fix.
“Childcare is a different issue, I understand completely that that is a huge challenge. That is a challenge that our government needs to address
School districts are allowing a full-remote option for any parents who have already decided they want to keep their kids home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.