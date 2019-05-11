COOPERSTOWN, NY (WGGB/WSHM) -- The opportunity of a lifetime for the West Springfield and Hampshire Regional baseball teams.
They played each other on historic Doubleday Field at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
Here's the story on how playing on baseball's 'field of dreams' gave them memories that will last a lifetime.
"When you pull in there's like a grandstand and outside it says Doubleday Field. It's a cool sight," Ian Alves, senior third baseman, tells Western Mass News.
Hampshire Regional and the Terriers were scheduled to play in West Springfield May 4th. But one of the parents of a west side player had connections with the Hall of Fame and arranged to have the game played on Doubleday Field.
"They were able to get us a date to go up there and it was our responsibility to find someone on our schedule who would be willing to go up there with us," head coach, Garrett Kendziera says.
Coach Kendziera tells us that he wants to give his players the opportunity to create the lasting memories that go beyond the game.
"The kids were excited to play in a field like that. When I was in high school we had played up there so for them to have the same experience that I had I think ..I think it's pretty impressive," he notes.
"We go to play at the Yard Goats Stadium in a couple weeks. We go down to New Jersey for a couple days as well so they have a pretty good schedule. I think they're excited to go different places and play on really nice fields all over the Northeast," Coach Kendziera adds.
But the greatest memory of the trip was having the opportunity to play on the same field where MLB greats such as Babe Ruth have played before.
"It made you feel kind of small. Like it was marveling that you played exactly where other people have played. I think that was like a big experience for us," explains Alves.
"When I first walked in the field It was quite amazing I thought of all the legends that played there it was a pretty good feeling," says junior and center fielder, Chris McMahon.
And having the opportunity to play on such a legendary field is something that Coach Kendziera, McMahon or Alves ...don't take for granted.
"if you get the opportunities like that you have to enjoy every moment because they go quick," notes McMahon.
Alves tells us,"You keep working hard and when you get to that point where you can have that experience you have to take advantage of it, it's something that you can really learn a lot from."
Coach Kendziera says, "Baseball is such an American sport, international sport in that they had the opportunity to play where so many greats have played and just seeing the smile on their face was a good opportunity for them."
