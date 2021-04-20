HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News spoke with a local teen activist and got answers on how she is feeling after Tuesday’s verdict.
Angela Rivero, a sophomore from Holyoke High School, calls this verdict a win, but not the end of racial injustice.
“I was very relieved that he was convicted. I was very relieved that we wouldn’t have to worry about him, you know, walking around a free man, not getting justice for George Floyd,” Rivero said.
Rivero shared her reaction with Western Mass News after she learned Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.
“I think that this is very good to see for Americans, especially black Americans who have been dealing with this trauma and dealing with this,” Rivero said.
Rivero is no stranger to activism as she helped organize a rally in Northampton in the wake of Jacob Blake's death that attracted hundreds of supporters.
That's why she said this is a moment of celebration, but it will not bring Floyd back.
“It’s a good moment. It’s a celebration. It’s good that we got justice for George Floyd, but at the end of the day, we can’t get his life back, and there’s no amount of time that Derek Chauvin can serve in jail that will give us George Floyd’s life back,” Rivero explained.
She is calling on the community to continue to fight for justice.
“So it’s important that we keep going. We still have to remember this is not enough and this will never be enough until we see systemic change,” Rivero said.
According to the Associated Press, fewer than 140 police officers have been charged with murder or manslaughter since 2005, and before Tuesday only seven have been convicted of murder.
