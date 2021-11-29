HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local high school student wanted to bring the community together to help those in need with warm clothes as we head into the winter season.
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia joined Isabel Baxter-Paris on Monday to recognize the great work she has done to bring the community together and applauds the effort of being apart of the solution to a difficult problem in the area.
"When I was 10 years old, I was visiting Bryant Park in New York City and I saw a group of knitters and I found out they were knitting with a purpose and that every week they met, and at the end of their weekly meetings, they left their scarfs in Bryant Park and I thought it was a great idea and wanted to replicate in our community, so that's what we did," said
Her group knits scarfs, hats, gloves, and more and leaves them all around Heritage State Park for anyone that needs them.
