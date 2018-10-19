SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend marks the 25th annual Raise of Hope walk and run toward the cure for breast cancer.
Sunday's event will also feature the world premier of a video made by local teenagers, specifically targeted to teenagers in the fight against breast cancer.
Most people don't exactly associate breast cancer with teenagers.
Two young ladies, both sophomores at Chicopee High School, are hoping to spread the word that what teens put on their bodies today, could affect their health in the future.
The message of the new video: It's important to watch what you put in your body.
15-year old Janira Portoreal and fellow sophomore Skyla Mitchell were inspired to produce a video, after a summer camp sponsored by Girls, Inc. of Holyoke.
The two worked in the lab at the breast cancer and environment research program at UMass Amherst.
"I was working with breast cancer cells and I was adding essential oils to see how they would react," said Portoreal.
Skyla couldn't meet with Western Mass News, but Janira told us that after working with UMass scientists, they became concerned about what girls, including themselves, were putting on their faces.
Researchers say ingredients called endocrine disruptors that's found in some make-up, can cause cancerous tumors, birth defects, and other developmental disorders.
"They're looking at the chemical components that are known as endocrine disruptors which can impact girls at a young age although the affects might be felt later in life," said Anna Symington, UMass Amherst Outreach Coordinator.
Funding comes in part from seed money from Baystate Health and Rays of Hope. Symington worked alongside the girls to produce the video.
"You have a population of teenage girls that if we can effect through behavior early on to potentially reduce their risk of cancer later in life that's a good thing," Symington added.
The video will debut at Sunday's Rays of Hope event.
"I'm unbelievably excited and I really didn't think it was going to get this much recognition," said Portoreal.
Janira and Skyla aren't telling girls to stop wearing make-up, just to consider what's in it.
