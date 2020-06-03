AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a long time coming since people have been kept away from dining at their favorite restaurants, but - under Governor Charlie Baker's reopening plan - now restaurants will be able to open outdoor areas, as soon as this coming Monday.
It's been over two months since restaurants across the state have been forced to close its doors to customers for in and outdoor dining, but restaurants aren't the only ones losing business - TNT Tent and Table Rentals owner, Anthony Boido, said they were hit hard too.
"We lost January, February, St. Patrick's Day festivities, March, April and now May, so we did lose five months of very big time for us," Boido explained.
With coronavirus restrictions in place - the same time people are starting to spend time outdoors - Boido said it was a deal-breaker.
"We lost a couple of large events that take place int he springtime. A few relays for life at the American Cancer Society, and now we're starting to get graduation cancellations," Boido said.
But good news comes - as outdoor dining is in phase two of the governor's reopening plan - which is expected to be revealed on Saturday as restaurants continue to look for tents.
"They've been reaching out to us through the phone, through email...asking for tents to cover the patios, out in the parking lots, and as i said...we're running out of tents now left and right," Boido explained.
Tents are now being set up so restaurants can accommodate diners while following reopening guidelines.
"Right now we have, they're going to be setting up the Main Street deli, Murphy's Pub, we have on up for Paddy's, we have the backroom in Agawam," Boido said.
Ranging in different sizes, with 30 total tents to start, Boido told Western Mass News they only have ten left.
"We're running out of tents now, at this point, left and right because the only way people can eat out nowadays is to sit outdoors," Boido said.
Awaiting additional protocols from the governor - including how many people can dine-in under a tent at once - Boido said the placement of these tents is also a factor.
"If we do have to steak the tent, we do have to do a dig safely, and we have to wait 72 hours for the dig safe to be completed for all underground lines to be marked," Boido said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.