SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise once again. But that’s not all, lines at COVID-19 testing sites are starting to fill up again. Western Mass News found out what's causing the increase in testing, even amongst fully vaccinated residents.

For many reasons, lines at COVID-19 testing sites are starting to fill back up again. That includes testing sites at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

“With college starting back up soon and I’m a student-athlete, so rather be on the safe side, be more prepared so if I do for some reason have COVID have that time to rest up before preseason starts up,” said Jordan Beals, a Wilbraham resident.

Beals, a UMass Dartmouth tennis player, tested on Friday out of an overabundance of caution. In addition to playing it safe, her employer requires testing, even for those who are vaccinated.

“They require us to get tested once a month if we’re vaccinated,” said Beals.

Western mass operations manager of AMR Patrick Leonardo told Western Mass News while the site has downsized, it remains open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Leonardo, lines are the longest right when they open at 9 a.m., but if you’re looking to get to get tested quickly, the middle of the day is best.

“Faster than ordering a cheeseburger you can get your PCR test done,” said Leonardo.

He said if the need for testing continues to increase, they will re-evaluate staffing needs and scale up again.

“Two months ago we actually saw a very big drop down in our trend almost came down to a 0-positivity rate, where we had a couple days where we had a couple hundred tests with no positives. since then, each week has slowly trended up,” said Leonardo.

Some cases have been isolated to families who have traveled, while others are attributed to holidays such as July Fourth, and now, the rapidly spreading Delta variant. With a majority of new cases occurring amongst the unvaccinated populations.

“Everything’s starting to open up, people have let their guard down a bit. We had a strong marketing campaign for all the vaccines statewide and I think that kind of dropped off,” said Leonardo.

He said as COVID continues evolving and changing, our knowledge of it must change too.

“We need to up our level of awareness again,” said Leonardo.