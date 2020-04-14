WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus has been keeping everyone in house, except for essential workers like nurses, doctors, and police.
Meanwhile, one local tow truck company - also considered essential - is desperately looking for more protection.
The coronavirus outbreak has limited businesses still operating because they're essential.
Red's Towing in West Springfield is one of them.
"We're just trying to keep business as usual. We have protocols in place to protect our customers and employees, you know, housekeeping things that we do here,” said Ben Scott, operations manager for Red’s Towing.
Scott told Western Mass News it's been challenging, especially considering this is all new.
"I've never seen anything like this in the 20 years I've been towing,” Scott explained.
With 25 drivers responding to a wide range of calls every day, Scott said it concerns both him and these workers coming across people who could be carrying the virus.
"A lot of times, we're there right with police and ambulances and we're getting in our car, exposing ourselves to all different kinds of germs,” Scott noted.
Stepping into a tow trucks every day to help people out on the roads, these essential workers are looking for more protections from the coronavirus.
"There's not much PPE available to us because technically, we're not considered first responders, even though a lot of times, we are,” Scott said.
Scott said they received boxes of protection sent by the statewide towing association, consisting of hand sanitizer, gloves, and other essential items.
Unfortunately, it's not enough.
"I wasn't even given enough to cover my staff of 25,” Scott explained.
Scott told Western Mass News their job already puts their lives at risk and now, with the coronavirus, it's essential to stay protected.
"Not only are we facing these dangers on the side of the road, but now, we're facing this invisible danger here,” Scott noted.
Social distancing is another issue.
"There's no social distancing, there's no six-feet in a tow truck. It becomes six inches at that point and I'm not looking for a handout. I'm just looking for somewhere to get this stuff for my employees,” Scott said.
