SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A frightening crash was caught on camera Thursday night by Interstate Towing.
You can see a car come from the left side hydroplaning into the car on the right, causing both drivers to spin off interstate 391 south near the Springfield/Chicopee line.
The tow truck driver immediately called for help.
General manager Stephen Gonneville told Western Mass News that the company had all hands-on deck prepared to respond to crashes like this during the icy storm.
“We were staffed really heavy from 2,3 this morning for the snow and ice coming in, the sleet, and we wanted to make sure we had enough man power on staff in case of any major accidents,” said Gonneville.
Gonneville said the company responded to about 10 crashes and staff will be on standby throughout Friday night.
“We run live weather maps and radar just to make sure we are on top of things for this evening. It looks like it's going to cool down tonight, so we are going to stay heavily stacked throughout the day,” said Gonneville.
He is urging drivers to please be cautious and alert while on the road.
“Best thing to do is slow down and again when you see the yellow lights on an operating truck on the side of the road, please slow move over, our lives depend on it,” said Gonneville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.