CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The head of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, Erin Deveney, resigned Tuesday night.
It follows revelations Volodymyr Zhukovskyy had been charged with drunk driving in Connecticut in May, part of a long history of driving infractions.
According to Zhukovskyy's driving records, he was charged with operating under the influence just weeks before the crash Friday.
He also had his driver's license suspended temporarily in 2013 after a drunk driving arrest.
It raises the question, how did he get a job driving for Westfield Transport?
We spoke with the operation's manager at Interstate Towing.
He says several background checks are done before a truck driver is ever hired.
"Every employee that comes in, we have them fill out an authorization. We call it a hire right background check," Interstate Towing Operations Manager Steven Gonneville tells us.
Once submitted, the operations manager at Interstate Towing Company says the hire right background check researches a driver's record in all fifty states.
"Which does any felony background checks. It checks motor vehicle records, anything outstanding that could be a red flag for something," said Gonneville.
After that, Steven Gonneville tells Western Mass News that Interstate notifies the State Police.
"We then have to notify the State Police. We notify the State Police Tow officer of any new hires. They complete a background check. Also, then we notify our insurance company that we have a new hire, and they help along too, because they do a background check, also check on their licenses, make sure everything is good," stated Gonneville.
The towing company also does random drug test of their drivers .
"As management, I've taken a drug testing courses for reasonable suspicion, so, if we suspect someone is altered or a different way, we have our reasoning. Then, we can immediately bring them in for a drug test if we feel need be. At any time, I can pull them right into the connection and have a drug test done," continued Gonneville.
Gonneville says, if any background check comes back flagged, the driver won't be hired by Interstate Towing.
"We have a zero tolerance policy, you know? If something like this comes up, I'm sorry," added Gonneville.
We also checked with the owner of Westfield Transport to find out about their hiring practices.
The owner refused to comment.
