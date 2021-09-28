CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A disturbing new TikTok challenge is catching the eye of local towing companies, warning the new teen trend could have deadly consequences.
The new lug nut challenge has users loosening lugs in your tires or even removing some. The general manager of Interstate Towing told Western Mass News he’s seen this happen to local customers already.
"We’ve had a few customers complaining that their wheels have fallen off recently," said Stephen Gonnerville, general manager of Interstate Towing.
Another dangerous new TikTok trend is impacting local car owners, according to Gonneville.
Users call it the "lug nut challenge" loosening or removing lugs from car tires in hopes of gaining likes online.
"It’s a deadly challenge, this could be very bad for somebody traveling down the road at a highway speed if the tire comes off, it could lead to a serious crash you could get hurt, possibly die, you never know," explained Gonneville.
Gonneville told Western Mass News TikTok users have already targeted several cars in the area and fears the challenge is an accident waiting to happen.
"I don’t know what the consequences are, but I know tampering with someone to vehicle like that, I'm sure there should be some sort of consequence with the law departments," said Gonneville.
He said it's important to check your vehicle before you hit the road.
"If you’re parking somewhere you’re not familiar with, do a quick walk around your vehicles if anything looks out of place or feels out of place while you’re operating stop look at it and have it inspected by a professional," said Gonneville.
He is encouraging parents to talk to their kids before it's too late.
"You have to pay attention to these kind of things nowadays," said Gonneville.
If this happens to you, report it to your local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.