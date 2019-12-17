CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Earlier today Western Mass News spoke with Stephen Gonneville, the operations manager at Interstate Towing and he said that his crews have been covering several sections of the Mass Pike.
He said they have responded to dozens of accidents which include spin-outs and a tractor-trailer jackknifing.
He told Western Mass News from what they have seen, many people have been driving way too fast for the road conditions and with so many of their crews being called out to assist, they're asking drivers to be safe.
"Slow down and move over. If you see a tow truck on the side of the road trying to assist someone, please use caution and allow our driver's room to work. Safety is very important, we're out on the roads and people need to move over and respect us while we do our job," Gonneville explained.
Gonneville said if you find yourself beginning to lose control of your car, you want to make sure you take your foot off the gas and not slam on the brakes otherwise that's when you're going to just go completely off the road.
In addition to those crashes, he noted that his crews have been called to assist local police departments with parking ban enforcement.
