PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People across the state are talking about the decision some towns are making to move trick or treating, because of the rainy forecast tomorrow.
The town of Palmer posted on Facebook that they would not be moving Halloween, despite nearby Monson's decision to move trick-or-treating to Saturday, but the decision to keep Halloween on Halloween isn't pleasing everyone.
"This is Massachusetts. The saying is, 'If you don't like the weather, wait a minute'," Palmer Town Manager Ryan McNutt tells us.
The predicted rain and strong winds for Thursday has fueled a debate in western Mass about whether Halloween should be moved, and in some towns, like Monson, it is, but for nearby Palmer, there's a different mindset.
"It's interesting. It's my decision to move Halloween or not. Halloween is on the 31st of October," stated McNutt.
McNutt tells Western Mass News that it's rained on Halloween in the past and he didn't see a reason to change anything.
"It would create a burden on a lot of people to try to move it to another date and then we don't know what the weather would be like for that alternate date, so, again, this could become a rolling Halloween and most people just expect their Halloween on the 31st," explained McNutt.
While he says he hasn't heard any complaints, Western Mass News found some who disagree with the decision.
"I don't like it. I think they should change it to Saturday, like Monson did, because the little kids are going to be soaking wet," says Palmer resident Robert Taylor.
And with Halloween on different days in nearby towns it leaves some wondering if houses are going to see twice as many trick-or-treaters who are stacking up on candy from different towns.
"Some people will go Saturday, like the teenagers. They'll go here then go Saturday," said Taylor.
And while some are worried about the rain and winds...
"Just use an umbrella or a poncho. I think folks can take proper precautions for the weather and we can have an enjoyable Halloween," added McNutt.
Monson, Athol, Orange, Sturbridge, North Adams, Deerfield, Cheshire, Pittsfield, and West Brookfield have all moved trick-or-treating to either Friday or Saturday.
However, trick-or-treating in other western Mass towns is still scheduled for Halloween.
