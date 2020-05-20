SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With gyms and fitness centers closed, many people are forced to find ways to workout from home.
Those facilities have been closed for months now due to coronavirus restrictions, which has been difficult for many.
“Our members are a community. They're family. They see each other sometimes three, four, five times a week…so it's familiar faces. It's home for them, so not only was there anxiety with everything going on, but sadness. They weren't going to be able to see each other,” said Chad Moir, CEO and President of Dopafit.
Dopafit specializes in exercise for people living with Parkinson's disease in Southampton and Worcester.
Being shutdown during the pandemic has affected Moir’s clients in many ways.
“Isolation can be very troubling for someone living with Parkinson's disease. It has been shown that people living with Parkinson's who isolate, their symptoms tend to worsen quicker over time,” Moir explained.
Finding a way to work out at home can be difficult for anyone, but Moir is helping his clients get creative and tech savvy to keep up their fitness routines.
“They figured out how to sign into a Zoom meeting, set their computer up so they have audio, so they can see me doing the exercises, and they can mimic me as well and we're also doing biweekly support group meetings,” Moir said.
Combining classes consisting of 70 members, two times a week, Moir told Western Mass News each one of them has gotten creative with equipment.
“One of the easiest things you can do is grab two soup cans, bean cans, from the cabinets, preferably the same size, and you can do them just as you would with weights,” Moir added.
Ranging in age from 49 to 98, Moir said he's been impressed with their accomplishments.
"I'm so proud that they, first, figured out technology, being able to figure out Zoom, which is the first barrier that could've easily deterred them from coming on, and then with everything that's going on...They fight through it, they know that exercise is essential to them, and they've made it their goal and mission to continue to fight against Parkinson's disease,” Moir said.
