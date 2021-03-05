SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bounce Trampoline Sports in Springfield, forced to close just about a year ago in the initial coronavirus shutdown. A lot has changed since Bounce closed a year ago. For starters, everyone has to wear a mask while jumping.
They only allow one person per square and enforce staying six feet apart, allowing people to backflip while staying safe.
They have social distancing markers near the outside of the trampoline area, and the staff consistently sanitizes and cleans areas that people are using. But as you can imagine, being closed for a year with no revenue coming in has not been easy.
“When any business is closed for that long, you can’t help but wonder, 'How are we going to make it? How are we going to get through this? When is that day ever going to come?' It was not easy. Well, luckily, we were eligible for the PPP CARES loan. So that’s helping us and helping us, kind of, survive to stay to finally get to this day where we can reopen," said the managing partner of Bounce Trampoline Sports, Rob Doty.
Doors opened around 3:30 Friday afternoon, and Bounce already saw customers come back.
