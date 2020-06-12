SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you might be itching to take a summer vacation, but you could be unsure of where you can go due to the current travel restrictions both internationally and domestically.
At the start of the coronavirus crisis...it seemed like summer travel would be a total loss, but according to AAA, people are finding ways to safely vacation.
"It’s a personal decision whether to travel. I just think that you need to be smart about following the guidelines set forth by the CDC," said the AAA Pioneer Valley's Vice President of membership travel and marketing, Sandra Marsian.
Marsian told Western Mass News that with options to either fly or drive...domestic travel is a popular choice this summer.
"We have a beautiful country here and there’s a lot to see. So we have people very interested in seeing the national park and more domestically," Marsian explained.
People are also feeling more comfortable to fly, with airlines becoming more accommodating.
"If you decide to book a flight then you change your mind they will waive the fees that they normally would charge," Marsian noted.
That said international travel is still questionable. With borders still closed she told us now may not be the time to leave the country.
"Sit tight and wait...honestly if you’re talking for 2020 we are seeing a constant change in the industry. When those re-opening dates are going to be....they’re not out there yet," Marsian said.
But even across the country, she recognizes that COVID-19 conditions are fluid with several states seeing spikes in cases, leading to more last-minute plans.
"There’s a lot of changes in the industry for peoples' desires to book last minute or if you want to book now we will be more flexible if you want to make a change because they understand people's hesitancy," she said. "We expect that to continue into 2021," Marsian said.
