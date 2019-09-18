AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of volunteers spent Wednesday cleaning up the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
The effort was organized by the non-profit Saluting Branches and two tree service companies.
Trees were cut and weeds were pulled at the Agawam cemetery.
Volunteers included crews from Arbortech and Ottani Tree services.
"Today, Randy was capable of bringing his crane here for removals, which is going smoothly and my crew is on the other side of the building doing pruning," said Wayne Ottani with Ottani Tree.
Arbortech Tree Services told Western Mass News that they learned about the non-profit Saluting Branches recently. The group is a national organization that gets together once a year to freshen up the cemeteries where veterans rest in peace.
"We seem to have two conversations. We definitely find a connection at many levels. I personally don't have a family member here, but there's a lot of family members of our community, our customer base that are here in the cemetery. It just makes us humble and grateful that we can contribute at a local level to this event," said Randy Sample of Arbortech Tree Services.
Craig Schowen with Saluting Branches said this is their fifth year hosting the national event.
"So what we do is we come to veterans cemeteries across the country and we perform tree work this year. As I mentioned, there will be 66 locations and 3,600 volunteers and over $3 million of tree care work just today," Schowen noted.
According to Saluting Branches, these volunteers save the cemetery thousands of dollars on services.
"It's important for this industry to give back for the people who served our country. We know these are beautiful properties they up keep them as they should and it's harder and harder with the expenses in their budgets," Schowen said.
It's the first year the two tree services have come together to do work at cemetery and they said they hope to keep a good relationship with the groundskeepers, so they can always come back and help out.
"We are leaning heavily on the staff here to provide us an agenda for the day. It helps them keep this property in the condition its in. It's tremendous, it's beautiful, it's amazing and we are just thrilled to be here," Sample said.
Saluting branches says all volunteers are welcome. You don't have to work for a tree service to be involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.