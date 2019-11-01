CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are cleaning up after the powerful storm that ripped through the state early this morning.
More than 30,000 power outages have been reported across the Commonwealth, with more than 3,000 people here in western Mass left in the dark.
In Chicopee, you can see a tree crashed into a fence, leaving a mess for these homeowners to clean up.
We spoke with a tree service earlier today who says they have been working hard.
Gusts of wind Friday morning left people waking up to a messy sight.
"There was a lot of wind last night, but I didn’t get any calls until this morning around 6:30," Tim Fedora, the owner of Ridgeline Tree Service, tells us.
Tim says each time they are called out, they make sure it is safe to remove a tree.
"We back up. We assess it. Then, we clean it up. Then, we just cut it up and throw it through the chipper, mix it into chips, and take it away," explained Fedora.
Western Mass News took a look around the area.
A tree was toppled down on Meadow Brook Road in Springfield.
You can see it landed on children's toys.
Over on Middlebrook Road, a tree crushed a house, and over in Longmeadow, a massive tree came crashing down onto a car, destroying it.
Fedora thinks more people around the area will be calling his business to remove trees.
"I do expect to have more as the day goes on," says Fedora.
He warns, if anyone has a tree on their house, don't try to handle it on your own.
"Trees can be dangerous. You don’t know how they are laying on the houses and different pressures and you could die doing tree work very easily," added Fedora.
At last check, Eversource has less than 200 customers in western Mass still without power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.