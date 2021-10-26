SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The president of the trucking company that employed Volodymyr Zhukovsky, the driver who authorities said crashed into a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019, appeared in federal court on Tuesday. The company president was scheduled to plead guilty to falsifying safety records.
When the judge asked the former company's president why he is pleading guilty, he said so he can either go back to work and spend time with his family or go to jail. Either way, he said he wants to put the case behind him.
The judge asked Dartanyan Gasanov direct questions about the amount of driving and falsifying records that took place for Westfield Transport between April and June 2019. Gasanov kept saying he couldn’t remember clearly. When asked if he falsified records for the intent to obstruct an investigation, he said he did not remember what he did.
Authorities said their investigation centers around the falsifying of some logs between April 1 to April 4 2019 - just two months before the deadly crash in New Hampshire. In that crash, Westfield Transport driver Volodymyr Zhukovsky is accused of crashing into a group of motorcyclists and riders while under the influence, leaving seven dead.
Zhukovsky remains in custody in New Hampshire and his trial set to begin later this year.
Gasanov pleaded guilty, but he did not admit to knowingly influencing the investigation. As of now, the judge said the findings of the crime are not clear and there will be a call on the future of the trial and case on Thursday, November 4.
